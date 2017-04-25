A Very Cleveland Mother’s Day

PSA: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14th.

While you should be honoring your Mom every single day, this holiday your opportunity to go above and beyond the usual love you send.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

We’re not all material girls. Arrange a Mom-Date. Whether it be a Mother’s Day Brunch or an Indians game (they’re home May 14th), you can’t go wrong with quality bonding time. Be sure to plan things she’ll like or, better yet, things she’s been hinting at wanting to do. Maybe you can even start a new tradition. One year my mom and I spent the day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (her choice) and totally unleashed our inner-children. We took a lot of pictures, had a blast and still had time to make it to family dinner that evening.

Get so very Cleveland about it. Kidnap your mom (momnap?) for a day and experience all Cleveland has to offer. For example, take her to a play at Playhouse Square or for a walk around Hinckley Lake or to a wine tasting in Little Italy. Introduce her to cute little shops around town like Banyan Tree or take her to explore a new neighborhood. If your mom is anything like mine, she’ll be checking in on Facebook all day, bragging to her friends about your little adventure.

Think outside of the box. Are flowers your usual go-to? Spice up the game this year and send mom a personalized bouquet of, wait for it, cookies! If she claims she’s on a diet, tell her she’s crazy because seriously, these are awesome. You can always surprise her early and send the cookies to her office the week before… this way, she can share!

Strike a pose. Remember being a kid and getting family pictures taken all the time? Whether you’re in a mother-daughter duo or you have a huge family, schedule a fun photo-shoot. Skip the studio and head to a great spot in Cleveland to use as a backdrop. Edgewater Beach? Mapleside? Playhouse Square? The opportunities are endless, really. Let’s just hope Mother Nature serves Mom right and gives her some sunshine!

Make it personal. Websites like Shutterfly have everything you can think of when it comes to personalized gifts. Phone cases with your mug on it? Check. Wine glasses with her favorite quote? Double check. Literally anything else? Yep, you got it. Gather some of her favorite photos and quickly head to Shutterfly to ensure you’ll receive your gift in plenty of time. (Pro-tip: sign up for their emails. Coupons galore!)

Moms are women, too. And women love make-up, fact. Head to Ulta or Sephora and pick mom up her own shade of fuchsia lipstick (because she always compliments yours and you know she’ll rock it too) or a new bottle of her favorite perfume.

Can’t go wrong with bling. Before you ask, no, jewelry is not cliche. Sure, if you grab something generic and last minute, it may lose its touch, but that is most likely not the case. Still worried about it? Brands like Alex and Ani allow shoppers to really get personal and creative with their bracelets, necklaces and rings. We promise, you’ll definitely find something she loves.

Everyone loves to TREAT YO SELF. Think about gifts that you would love to receive. Spa certificates? Trips to the masseuse? Chances are, if you will love it, so will mom. You take after her, after all.

What other ideas do you have? What were some of the best gifts you’ve ever received? We’d love to hear it!