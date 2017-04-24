Zayn Malik Gets Sappy for Gigi Hadid’s Birthday

By Hayden Wright

As lovebirds, pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have been going strong since November 2015—their union predates his solo career and her legal right to order an adult beverage. To ring in his love’s 22nd birthday, Zayn went all out with a fancy cake and a gushy social media message: “happy birthday to my everything.”

The pair posed for a duo of his-and-hers Instagram photos. In Zayn’s black-and-white shot, he’s leaning in to nuzzle her neck and in hers, viewers can see the smart pink blazer she selected for the moment. Gigi holds a blush-colored cake with impressive decorative flowers that reads “Happy Birthday Gigi” and there’s Zayn, still packing on the PDA.

Zayn and Gigi failed to answer one important question—what flavor is the cake? It’s not clear whether the rose quartz icing is buttercream or just a tinted cream cheese frosting. What’s inside? Inquiring minds want to know.

See the social media lovefest here:

happy birthday to my everything ❤️