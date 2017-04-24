Win A Trip To Vegas For CBS Radio’s SPF 2017 Party

April 24, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Contests, SPF

Enter here for your chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for SPF (SUN.POOL.FUN.) 2017! SPF is back and bigger than ever!

CBS Radio presents SPF weekend live from the Las Vegas strip, where we’re doubling down with not 1, but 2 nights of incredible music.

On Friday, May 19th, join Linkin Park for an exclusive One More Light album release party from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Then, on Saturday, May 20th, party by the pool under the stars with music superstars: DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

For another chance to win – log onto radio.com/sweepstakes for your chance to board the Q104 party plane to Sin City.

The trip includes round-trip airfare for you and a friend, crashing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 2 tickets to kick off the weekend with Linkin Park, 2 tickets to party at the pool, and a meet and greet with DNCE.

