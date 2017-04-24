Matthew McConaughey To Film New Movie In Lakewood

April 24, 2017 4:29 PM

Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey is in Cleveland filming his latest movie “White Boy Rick”.

The film stars, McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Bruce Dern among others. The movie tells the true story of Richard Wershe Jr., who in mid-1980s Detroit at the age of only 14 became an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies and then established himself as a major drug dealer. McConaughey portraits the boy’s father.

If you want to try and get a peek of McConaughey’s good looks, filming will take place at the old Lakewood Hospital off Detroit road, in Lakewood. Filming will only take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, the crew will begin setting up on Monday, and break-down will continue through Thursday, April 27.

Happy hunting!

Here’s more.

