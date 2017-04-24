Kourtney Kardashian Is Getting Blasted Over This Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is the latest member of the First Family of Reality TV to face controversy.

In case you missed it, she posted a picture of herself looking abnormally unkempt – albeit in a fur coat – with the caption, “Me after a mental breakdown.”

Both the fur-haters and those who thought Kourtney was making fun of mental illness, the backlash has been brutal.

One user said, “I don’t understand someone as famous as she is, wearing real fur. No morals or compassion.” Another said, “Don’t joke about that, you would dread going [through] a real one.”

Kourtney hasn’t removed the image or commented publicly on the drama.

SEE THE PIC BELOW: