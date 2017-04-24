Kings of Leon Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
Kings of Leon just added new dates their 2017 tour. The band begins the first leg of their world tour this Friday (April 28).
The first show on the band’s extended tour will be Sept. 27 in Charlotte, NC, and end Oct. 28 in Tampa, FL. This tour celebrates King of Leon’s seventh studio album, Walls, which was released Oct. 14, 2016.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Wednesday (April 26) for Verified Fans and Friday (April 28) to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Check out the band’s new 2017 dates below:
9/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
9/29 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park
10/2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
10/ 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/11 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Place Amphitheater
10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
