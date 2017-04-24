Caitlyn Jenner Confirms Sex Reassignment Surgery

The rumors are true. Well, at least that rumor is true.

Caitlyn Jenner confirmed to Diane Sawyer during her Friday night “20/20” interview that she did have gender reassignment surgery.

While we now know Jenner went under the knife, she isn’t exactly planning on giving us details or ever even talking about it again.

“I’m not going to dwell on that subject,” the former Olympian tells Sawyer. “It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person.”

Jenner did add that her decision to have the reassignment surgery doesn’t mean she “wasn’t less a woman the day before I had the surgery than the day after the surgery, because that did not define who I am as a human being [because it’s] what’s between your ears [that makes you a woman].”

Critics of Jenner will also be happy to know she admits her comments that around the time she first came out were ignorant.

“I’ve grown into Caitlyn,” she adds. “It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then like, overnight, everything changes. At first you don’t know how to handle it.”