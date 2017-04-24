Blockbuster Still Exists In Alaska

April 24, 2017 5:28 PM

Alaska:  The land where Blockbuster survived.

Back in 2013 Blockbuster closed it’s last few hundred stores, but somehow some in Alaska survived.  Kevin Daymude the manager of a Blockbuster gave an interview to CBS news explaining the phenomenon.  Daymude, who has been a manager at Blockbuster since the days of the VHS, says he has to hand people business cards when he says he works for the video chain, because people don’t believe him.  There are 12 Blockbuster stores across the state of Alaska and all are doing well.  This is due to the fact that people enjoy “the social aspect” and internet and data rates tend to be expensive in Alaska, so people don’t want to pay to binge on Netflix.

Alaska, not letting go of 1997.

