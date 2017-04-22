Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 22, 2017

1. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

2. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

3. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

5. Paris-Chainsmokers

6. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

7. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

8. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

9. This Town-Niall Horan

10. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

11. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

12. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

13. Believer-Imagine Dragons

14. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

16. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

17. Down-Marian Hill

18. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

19. Greenlight-Lorde

20. All We Ever Knew-Head & The Heart

