Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 22, 2017

1. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
2. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
3. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
4. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
5. Paris-Chainsmokers
6. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
7. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
8. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
9. This Town-Niall Horan
10. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
11. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
12. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
13. Believer-Imagine Dragons
14. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
16. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
17. Down-Marian Hill
18. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
19. Greenlight-Lorde
20. All We Ever Knew-Head & The Heart
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.