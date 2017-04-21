Your Good News Today – Starbucks Pay-It-Forward

April 21, 2017 6:21 AM By Paul Laux
It’s Friday! Time to celebrate, so let’s do just that by hearing some good news.

Occasionally, you will hear about a pay-it-forward chain, usually at a fast food restaurant.  If you have ever been a part of one, you know that it usually last around 5-10 people.

However, people in Pittsburgh were feeling a little more generous, when a pay-it-forward line stretched to about 160 cars in a Starbucks drive through.

At one point, when someone wasn’t feeling quite generous, the employees jumped in and paid to keep the line going.

Now THAT is some feel good news.

See it all happen here.

