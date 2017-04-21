You Can Finally Pre-Order A Flying Car

Finally! No more traffic! Well, at least on the road. At least that is the plan for flying car company AeroMobil.

AeroMobil is officially taking pre-orders on their car that they claim will actually be able to fly. Originally, the cars were supposed to be released in 2017, however that was pushed back to 2020 – but still not that far away.

The design is unique it that it will actually be able to transform from car to plane – in 3 minutes. It also claims it can go up to 224 mph while flying through the air.

By the way, it’ll cost you about $1.3 million.

At least it has a parachute.

Check it out here.