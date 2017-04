Here’s what to look forward to on the Cleveland foodie scene, thanks to our #ClevelandFeed expert, Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 News and Cheftovers.

Grapes under glass is just around the corner,

Let's talk chili, Lorain Co Restaurant Week and Napa wine to CLE coming up on the #ClevelandFeed on @JJshowQ104 on @Q104Cleveland 8:35! — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) April 21, 2017

You need to check out Beasts & Brews,

Plus – Wahlburgers is hiring! Listen to the whole segment below: