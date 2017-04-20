This (Proposed) ‘Star Wars’-Themed Resort Would Let You Sleep In A Starship

Last week, the teaser-trailer for the 8th ‘Star Wars’ installment, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, was released:
On the heels of that news, is more ‘Star Wars’-related news that Disney is currently surveying guests about the possibility of a themed resort hotel, honoring the film’s franchise.
It would be built at Walt Disney World, and according to slashfilm.com, the hotel would allow guests to take a vacation on an “actual” Star Wars Starship.
Remember, though, right now, it’s just a survey. Not even a concept. So, don’t get too excited.
But… sleep in a Starship?! Survey us, Disney. We vote yes.