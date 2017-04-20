Man With Special Needs Lands Dream Job

When we’re young, we all have dreams of doing jobs like being a police officer, a doctor, and sometimes firefighters.

That was no different for Cliff Jackson, a man with special needs who always dreamed of landing a job with the local fire department in Uhrichsville, helping out any way he can.

When a job opened up for maintenance, he jumped right on it, getting interview tips and tricks from his Mother.

Needless to say, he nailed the interview, and landed the job. He was so excited, he even slept in his department shirt the night he got it.

