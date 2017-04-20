Ben & Jerry’s Has A New ‘Chill-aco’ Treat To Celebrate 4/20

It’s April 20th today – which means it’s 4/20 – everyone’s favorite stoner holiday.

But even if you’re not high, you’ll be excited about Ben and Jerry’s new treat, the Chill-aco.

The ice cream company’s newest creation for potheads and non-smokers is available in their scoop shops for the next two weeks and it sounds like it’s worth the hustle to make sure you get to try it.

So what’s in the Chill-aco? Here’s the breakdown:

It starts with a crepe-like waffle on the outside that’s drizzled with caramel…

…that’s wrapped around Ben and Jerry’s signature crispy waffle cone shell…

…then it’s filled with your favorite flavor of ice cream…

And as if that’s not enough, the whole delicious concoction is topped with hot fudge and cookie crumbles.

Yeah, we don’t know where we come up with these things either. But aren’t you glad we do? In Scoop Shops on 4.20. https://t.co/9FiLgHfyI0 pic.twitter.com/CpTcA4I0TV — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 20, 2017

Is your mouth watering yet? Then shake it down to Ben and Jerry’s to get your chill-aco on in the next two weeks.

Happy 4/20, dude.