Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl – Extra Shirts Available

April 20, 2017 7:04 AM By Paul Laux
It’s almost time, and you need to join us for the Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl this weekend!

If you haven’t got your shirt yet, which is also your ticket, there is still a last minute chance for you to get yours.

They will be sold the DAY OF the bar crawl for $30.  But remember, you can still come and support the bar crawl and the APL without one!

Check out all of the details from the Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl Facebook page here.

Co-founders Morgan and Stephan stopped by to give all the info you need for the big day.
