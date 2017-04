Here is all you need to know for the Cavs playoff parties for games 3 and 4.

Tickets to the party are only $5 and are available at any Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart location, and at the Quicken Loans Arena box office.

Doors to the Q will open one hour before tip-off, and parking will only be $5 at the gateway east garage.

Tickets will be available for future games if the games become necessary.

