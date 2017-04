The Backstreet Boys will once again host their fans on the open seas.

Yesterday, the band announced dates for their 6th annual Backstreet Boys cruise, which is set for May 3rd to the 7th, 2018.

Who's cruisin' with us? 🙌🎉 Pre-sale on April 25th 12pm ET/ General on-sale on April 26th 12pm ET!! #BSBCruise2018 https://t.co/ChXp7AQHqD pic.twitter.com/TPAQgzHnsa — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) April 19, 2017

Tickets for the cruise, which sets sail from Miami and travels to Grand Turk, go on sale to the general public starting April 26th.

Click here for more info on how to book your trip.