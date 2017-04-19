This Woman Told Her Dying Ex That Trump Had Been Impeached

The last thing 75-year-old Michael Garland Elliott heard was fake news, and he died a happy man because of it, according to his ex-wife.

Teresa Elliott, who remained close friends with her ex decades after they split, says she told Elliott, a “news junkie” who was dying of heart failure, that President Trump had been impeached.

“I knew it was his very, very last moments,” she says. “I knew that would bring him comfort and it did.” She adds: “He hated his effing guts.”

According to his obituary, upon hearing the news, Elliott “took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded.”

Asked whether she regretted telling Michael the false news, Elliott replied: “Oh God no,” adding: “If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn’t I? And maybe in the end it won’t turn out to be a lie.”

