Land Del Rey Debuts New Track ‘Lust For Life’ Featuring The Weeknd

By Radio.com Staff

Lana Del Rey has premiered her new single “Lust For Life,” which features The Weeknd.

The cut is the title track from Lana’s forthcoming album. Del Rey has already released the album’s lead single “Love,” and a cinematic trailer for the album, however, there is still no official release date. Hopefully, this development signals that the singer’s fifth studio effort will be released soon.

Listen to Lana’s latest below.