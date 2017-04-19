Here Is The Cavs ‘Quiet Space’ Sensory Room, Debuted For Autism Awareness Month

A couple weeks ago, the Cavs debuted their new “The Quiet Space” Sensory Room to align with Autism Awareness Month.

Cavs fans who have sensory issues can now retreat to this safe space inside the Q. The room was designed to promote inclusion and a positive experience spent at the arena.

According to cleveland.com, “the room features calming paint tones, a textured wall, special seating and privacy away from loud noises and crowds. ‘Sensory bags’ are also available at no cost, which include fidget toys, weighted lap pads, noise cancelling headphones and more.

Officials also announced a new exit/re-entry policy aimed at allowing individuals with sensory needs to grab some fresh air outside the arena through the use of a specially-designed ticket punch.”

Take a tour of The Quiet Space below: