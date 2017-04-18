Warriors Slogan Sounds Oddly Familiar

DEFEND THE LAND

It’s what the Cleveland Cavaliers live and die by at the moment. It’s the slogan you will see plastered all over the city, all over clothing, and shouted from around the Q.

If you’re not the most avid Cavs fan (though really, why wouldn’t you be), you could mistake the slogan “Defend Our Ground” as being the correct motto… but it’s not.

In fact, that’s the playoff slogan for the one and only, Golden State Warriors.

Ever since they started using the slogan for the team, they have been torn apart online, and by word of mouth for essentially copying the team that beat them last year. Now it’s understandable that there are only a couple different mottos you can use…but really…that close?