Melissa Etheridge Admits To Smoking Pot With Her Kids

April 18, 2017 5:31 PM

In an interview with Yahoo News, 55 year old singer/song writer, Melissa Etheridge says she smokes pot with her kids.

Melissa has been a regular cannabis user ever since her cancer diagnose back in the early 00’s.  She has smoked pot recreationally since age 21.

Eltheridge’s has a 20-year-old Bailey, and an 18-year-old, Beckett.

“It was funny at first, and then they realized it’s very natural [at the] end of the day,” said Etheridge. “It brings you much closer.” I’d much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink.”

Maybe Melissa has a point.

Here’s the rest of the story. 

