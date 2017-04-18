Lana Del Rey Has a New Song with Sean Lennon

By Abby Hassler

Lana Del Rey’s fifth studio album, Lust for Life, will arrive sometime this spring. In a recent interview with Dazed, Del Rey spoke at length with Courtney Love about her upcoming record.

During her talk, the singer revealed she collaborated with Sean Lennon for one song,”Tomorrow Never Came,” on her upcoming album.

When she was writing the song, she explained she thought he would be a good fit for him, but didn’t want him to think she chose him because the single has a line about his parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono (and of the course the title resembles that of the Beatles classic, “Tomorrow Never Knows”).

“Actually, I had listened to his records over the years and I did think it was his vibe, so I played it for him and he liked it. He rewrote his verse and had extensive notes, down to the mix. And that was the last thing I did, decision-wise,” Del Rey said. “I haven’t mixed the record, but the fact that ‘Love’ just came out and Sean kind of finished up the record, it felt very meant-to-be. Because that whole concept of peace and love really is in his veins and in his family.”