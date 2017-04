Word to the wise, if you don’t know how to fix something, just call someone else to do it.

Case-in-point, this lady from, wouldn’t you know it, Cleveland, got her hand stuck in the toilet trying to unclog it.

It was so bad, the police and paramedics had to be called.  They even had to take the toilet out of the bathroom to the front yard to break it to free her.

The video is now going viral – just to add insult to injury.