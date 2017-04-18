Lady Gaga To Release Additional Tickets For Sold Out Concert

Fresh from her blockbuster headlining performance at Coachella, Lady Gaga, along with Live Nation, announced today the release of additional tickets to the Joanne World Tour. Thanks to an innovative stage design featuring multi-levels, multi-stages and clear sight lines on all sides more fans will now have the opportunity to catch these previously sold out dates.

CONCERT INFO: Lady Gaga – August 23rd, Quicken Loans Arena

While quantities last, excellent reserved seating adjacent to the stage and general admission floor tickets have just been released for all North American arena tour dates beginning August 1st in Vancouver, BC. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor with reserved seating in the stands. Complete Itinerary follows and for complete VIP, tour and ticket information visit: ladygaga.com & livenation.com.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Tickets for North American and European legs of the Joanne World Tour went on sale in early February and all dates promptly sold out resulting in the announcement of second shows in multiple markets. Lady Gaga’s current album Joanne is the six-time Grammy winner’s fourth album to reach Number-One on the Billboard Hot 100, driving two Top 10 singles, “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons.” Lady Gaga debuted her latest song “The Cure” during her Coachella performance this past weekend.