Here’s Some Tax Day Deals

So, ~technically~ Tax Day is on April 15th. But, this year, the 15th fell on a Saturday.

Because of that, we got a few days of reprieve. Since the feds give themselves a day off if Tax Day falls on a weekend, this year, it’s on a Tuesday.

Once you’ve done your civic duty and gotten all your taxes taken care of, here some places you can “celebrate” at, knowing it won’t happen again for another 364 days:

Bob Evans: The “Down on the Farm” restaurant is offering 30 percent off orders on Tax Day on almost all orders with this coupon.

Bruegger’s Bagels: For the seventh straight year, Bruegger’s is offering its bagel bundles for $10.40, a discount of $3.50. The deal currently runs through April 19.

Firehouse Subs: Customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with this coupon. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Great American Cookies: Stop by a Great American Cookies location on Tuesday and receive a free Birthday Cake Cookie. the company says that no purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.

Hooters: At participating locations, Hooters is offering free kids meals through Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is dine-in only.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Fans of corn dogs might enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick’s offer of a free Original Turkey Dog on Tuesday. The company says that no purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one free dog per customer.

Hungry Howie’s: The famed flavored-crust pizza joint is offering anyone who buys a large one-topping pizza at full price the deal of getting a medium single-topping pizza for only 18 cents. Use the promo code TAXDAY, which is valid for online and carryout purchases April, 17 to April, 19 at participating locations.

Kona Ice: Kona Ice trucks will be parked at various post officers and shopping centers across the America on Tuesday, serving free cups of tropical shaved ice. To find the location closest to you, tweet @KonaIce with your zip code.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s Tax Day deal features a 1-cent Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac at select Florida locations. The deal is for Tuesday only.

Schlotzsky’s: Schlotzsky’s is offering a free Original sandwich on Tuesday with the purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips.

Sonic Drive-In: In addition to offering milkshakes and ice cream slushes for half price after 8 p.m., Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

World of Beer: Participating locations are offering a free select draught beer on Tax Day.

Non-Food deals:

Jet Blue: If you owe taxes to “the man” this year the airline is offering entry to its contest for a free return flight. By clicking “yes” on the company’s online form, customers will be entered to win one of 1,000 flights. Entries are allowed once per day before April 25. For more rules and discounts, see the website.

Planet Fitness: Relax with a free HydroMassage at participating gyms with coupon available online. Offer is good through April 22.