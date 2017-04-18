Clear Coffee Is Here!

If you love coffee, but could do without the brown stuff staining your pearly whites, you’re in luck.

Clear coffee exists now and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a transparent, caffeinated drink. It’s like a strong cold brew that comes in a bottle and looks like water.

designboom: @designboom : brewed by @clrcff the world's first colorless coffee promises not to stain your teeth … pic.twitter.com/gq6b02cD2G pic.twitter.com/sajvg4yVfj — Mohamed Abu Aram (@MohamedAbuAram) April 18, 2017

Two brothers in the UK came up with the concept for CLR CFF because they were heavy coffee drinkers and didn’t like the stained teeth it caused. They claim their brew is created with “methods that have never been used before” using high-quality ingredients and technology.

But the most important question is what does it taste like?

Clear coffee’s website claims that it’s “unique in taste and flavor.” That doesn’t tell us much, but they do make it without preservatives, artificial flavors, stabilizers, sugar, or any other sweeteners, so it’s got that going for it.

For now, Clear Coffee is only available in the UK, and 2 six-ounce bottles cost about $7.50.

So it’s pricey, but no worse than your Starbucks addiction.