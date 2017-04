Trending on Twitter right now: the hashtag #CulinaryCardinalSin.

What this is, is kitchen decisions resulting in disaster, like using fat-free cheese instead of the real stuff.

Here’s what people just won’t stand for when it comes to their food:

I am one of “those” people who like pineapple on pizza, so, sorry(?)

…I also like dipping potato chips in ice cream.

The reason I am writing this is because I can’t get past the guy who put Peeps on his pizza! What’s your #CulinaryCardinalSin?