Thomas Rhett to Duet with Selena Gomez on New Album

By Radio.com Staff

Thomas Rhett’s new record will feature a duet with pop star Selena Gomez.

“I took all of January and made album three, Rhett explains. “We cut 22 songs, which is way too many songs, and I think the next few months is going to be singing all those, getting them all mixed and then trying to narrow down which ones are the keepers.”

In addition to Gomez, the new album features an appearance by Rhett’s father Rhett Akins, and Maren Morris, his duet partner on his current single “Craving You.”