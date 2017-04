Cleveland Police are now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens. The search is now national.

"We're following up on every lead that comes in to us — every single lead," Cleveland police chief says of suspect https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/spDyhYROlx — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2017

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

PLEASE SHARE THESE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: The manhunt Steve Stephens continues. pic.twitter.com/U3tspr02yG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 17, 2017

