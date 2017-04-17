LeBron Opening Public School In Akron

For years, LeBron James has always been a stand-up guy when it comes to helping the youth in our community, so it comes as no shock that he now aims to open a public school in Akron.

The school will open in 2018 for 3rd and 4th graders in the area who are at risk of failing school and might get left behind. By 2022, the school will be expanded to 1st to 8th grade.

To most, this isn’t surprising, as James has had several programs in the past, and currently to help at-risk youth in the Akron area.

You can read the full details here.