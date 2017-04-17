Help Name April’s Baby

April 17, 2017 5:17 AM By Paul Laux
We spend all March waiting for April, and now finally the young giraffe is here!  After weeks of watching April just walking around, we finally got that payoff.

So now that her newborn son is walking around, you’d think the camera would turn off, right?  NOPE.

Now, it’s time to name the baby, and you can get in on it!  You can go to the official baby naming page here and vote for what you think is the best name – votes are $1 each and there is a minimum of 5.

If you’re still interested in watching  April and her now son, you still can here.

 

