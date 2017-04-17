‘Cushioning’ Is The New Term For Cheating

April 17, 2017 11:21 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: cheating, cushioning, dating, Lifestyle, Urban Dictionary

Have you heard of ‘cushioning?’

Neither had I, but it’s another one of those new dating terms like “benching” and “breadcrumbing,” and other relationship lingo I’m not up-to-date on.

FYI – ‘cushioning’ doesn’t have anything to do with adding pillows to your sex life, it’s about creating a cushion of people.

According to Urban Dictionary, cushioning is “a dating technique where along with your main piece you also have several ‘cushions,’ other people you’ll chat and flirt with to cushion the potential blow of your main break-up and not leave you alone.”

So basically, it’s keeping some “just in case guys” around who you text and chat with, and plan to pursue if things fall apart with the person you’re dating.

So, it’s not cheating really, but more like pre-cheating.

Some might think it’s harmless, but if you found out your significant other was cushioning you with a few people they were stringing along on the side, it probably wouldn’t feel so innocent.

Sure, it would soften the blow of a breakup to have an instant rebound person there to ease your pain, but is it worth deceiving the person you’re seeing now?  Probably not.

Dating is hard and being dumped is awful, but cushioning is pretty bad too.  And now you know.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live