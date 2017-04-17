Carmelo And LaLa Anthony Announce Separation

April 17, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, LaLa Anthony

Well this is sad.

Carmelo Anthony and LaLa have been together for more than a decade and just announced their separation.

Carmelo, a star basketball player for the New York Knicks, has been plagued with trade rumors, adding stress to the relationship.

Sources tell TMZ the couple are living separately in NYC.  They are not divorcing right now, just separating.  The couple shares a 10 year old son, Kiyan, together.

Before we say goodbye, let’s go back to when Melo’ and LaLa were on MTV Cribs…

We hope LaLa and Carmelo can work it out. We love these two together!

More.

