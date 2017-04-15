Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 15, 2017

1. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
3. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
4. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
5. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
6. Paris-Chainsmokers
7. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
8. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
9. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
10. This Town-Niall Horan
11. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
12. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
13. Believer-Imagine Dragons
14. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
15. Greenlight-Lorde
16. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
17. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
18. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
19. Down-Marian Hill
20. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.