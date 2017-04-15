Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 15, 2017

1. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

3. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

4. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

5. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

6. Paris-Chainsmokers

7. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

8. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

9. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

10. This Town-Niall Horan

11. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

12. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

13. Believer-Imagine Dragons

14. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

15. Greenlight-Lorde

16. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

17. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

18. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

19. Down-Marian Hill

20. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.