The Way You Eat A Chocolate Easter Bunny Says A Lot About You

If you’re like me, you start from the top and work your way down. The ears go first.

What kind of monster eats the feet first? Looks like there are some of you out there.

Here’s what the way you eat your chocolate bunny says about you, according to thedailymeal.com:

Ears First

You’re a go-with-the-flow kind of person, and there are few situations that you can’t immediately adapt to. When completing any sort of challenging task (like doing taxes or eating a giant piece of chocolate), you start with the big, easy things and move on from there.

Eyes First

While it may seem like plucking the candy eyes off an innocent chocolate bunny may indicate a sociopathic personality, you’re actually quite caring. You don’t want the poor bunny to see your destruction of its body.

Face First

Biting off the nose of your chocolate bunny is like a sweet cocoa kiss. Thus, you’re an affectionate, loving personality who immediately attracts others.

Feet First

Your bunny may not be going places, but you certainly are! You aren’t afraid of biting into the most solid part of the bunny first and you’re not afraid of tackling adversity or taking on a challenge.

Tail First

You’re a little bit quirky, aren’t you? While most chocolate bunny eaters go straight for the ears, you like to be a little different and bite off that milky cotton tail. You’re funny and fun to be around, and definitely aren’t above making a bunch of “bunny butt” jokes.

Break ‘Em Up

Burn it all to the ground — you smash your bunny and then eat the chunks of chocolate. You’re not the sentimental type and would rather get right down to business. Eating chocolate is quite serious, after all.

You Don’t Even Pay Attention

You don’t even see the form of a bunny in front of you; all you see is chocolate. Fruit snacks, sugar-based candies, and jelly beans are all fine and well, but chocolate is far and away your favorite sweet treat, so much so that you don’t care what shape it’s in — you just want it in your mouth.