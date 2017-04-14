Principle Takes Student To Mother/Son Dance

When you’re growing up, the Father/Daughter and Mother/Son dances are almost a rite of passage. Unfortunately for some, their parents aren’t always in the picture. This was the case for 9 year old Mason Tucker, whose mother is not in the picture.

Mason’s father offered him to take his aunt or grandma, but he wasn’t interested.

Seeing an opportunity to make Mason’s day, the school principle – Janine Hueter – offered Mason to go to the dance with her. He agreed, and the dance went better than anyone expected.

Check out the full story here!