Principle Takes Student To Mother/Son Dance

April 14, 2017 6:30 AM By Paul Laux

When you’re growing up, the Father/Daughter and Mother/Son dances are almost a rite of passage.  Unfortunately for some, their parents aren’t always in the picture.  This was the case for 9 year old Mason Tucker, whose mother is not in the picture.

Mason’s father offered him to take his aunt or grandma, but he wasn’t interested.

Seeing an opportunity to make Mason’s day, the school principle – Janine Hueter – offered Mason to go to the dance with her.  He agreed, and the dance went better than anyone expected.

Check out the full story here!

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live