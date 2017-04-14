Pasta Cake Is Good For The Soul

Everyone loves cake, that’s just a plain fact. Even weird types of cake – like a pasta cake.

If you love Italian food, even just a little, this will be your dream come true. Where can you find this? Currently just at “Left Bank” in the NYC West Village.

It’ll feed a small army and includes the following:

Layers of fresh garganelli pasta

Meatballs

Pork sausage

Spinach

Broccoli rabe

Prosciutto cotto

Sopressata

Mozzarella

Fresh ricotta

Aged provolone

Hardboiled eggs

And tomato sauce

So make sure not to order any appetizers when you get this monster. Check it out here.