Pasta Cake Is Good For The Soul

Everyone loves cake, that’s just a plain fact. Even weird types of cake – like a pasta cake.
If you love Italian food, even just a little, this will be your dream come true. Where can you find this? Currently just at “Left Bank” in the NYC West Village.
It’ll feed a small army and includes the following:
- Layers of fresh garganelli pasta
- Meatballs
- Pork sausage
- Spinach
- Broccoli rabe
- Prosciutto cotto
- Sopressata
- Mozzarella
- Fresh ricotta
- Aged provolone
- Hardboiled eggs
- And tomato sauce
So make sure not to order any appetizers when you get this monster. Check it out here.