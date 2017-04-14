Pasta Cake Is Good For The Soul

April 14, 2017 7:15 AM By Paul Laux
Everyone loves cake, that’s just a plain fact.  Even weird types of cake – like a pasta cake.

If you love Italian food, even just a little, this will be your dream come true.  Where can you find this?  Currently just at “Left Bank” in the NYC West Village.

It’ll feed a small army and includes the following:

  • Layers of fresh garganelli pasta
  • Meatballs
  • Pork sausage
  • Spinach
  • Broccoli rabe
  • Prosciutto cotto
  • Sopressata
  • Mozzarella
  • Fresh ricotta
  • Aged provolone
  • Hardboiled eggs
  • And tomato sauce

So make sure not to order any appetizers when you get this monster.  Check it out here.

