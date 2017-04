If you follow Katy Perry on social media, you might have noticed earlier this week she debuted a new ‘do.

She’s now the proud owner of a blonde buzz cut, and her fans think she looks like Justin Bieber:

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

What do you think?

I think that’s nothin’. Remember when Justin Bieber came to Cleveland, and didn’t do any meet & greets, so I did them instead?

#BackupBieber:

Who Bieber’d better? Me or Katy Perry?