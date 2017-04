Stop trying to make Peepza happen!

Y’know the argument about pineapple on pizza and how the whole world is mad about people eating fruit on pizza?

Well, this guy on Twitter took it to a new level:

And, he even had the nerve to say it’s ~better~ than pineapple on pizza.

I love pineapple on pizza and Peeps in general need to GTFO.

Would you eat a Peepza? Maybe once a year on Easter?!