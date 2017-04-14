Easter Eggs Recalled At Target

April 14, 2017 9:55 AM By Aly Tanner
Here’s some important news ahead of Easter Sunday if you’ve purchased any novelty Easter egg items from Target.

According to Fox News

“Target has issued a massive recall for water-absorbing egg toys ahead of Easter Sunday after discovering the object can expand inside a child’s body, causing life-threatening conditions if ingested. The affected products were sold at Target stores from February 2017 through March 2017.

About 560,000 of the toys were sold under multiple product names including Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino, the report said. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200.”

Read MORE HERE if you think you may have purchased one of these eggs.

 

