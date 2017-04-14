DNCE Debut New Single ‘Kissing Strangers’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

By Radio.com Staff

DNCE have released their new single “Kissing Strangers,” which features Nicki Minaj.

“Aye, I’m just trying to make way out to the concrete jungle, what’s with me?” Joe Jonas sings in the opening verse. “Aye, oh you trying to find connection in two thousand something, ain’t easy.”

“Me? I’m Jem, and these b—— is the holograms,” Nicki boasts on her verse. “Me? I win and these b—— just lose. They ships sink, but my ship is just cruise.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.