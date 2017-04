It’s finally Friday! That means Jen Picciano from Cleveland 19 joins us for yet another #ClevelandFeed. Here’s whats going on:

-Collision Bend Brewing Co. opens on Monday!

-Asiantown Food Tour begins 4/19

-Grapes Under Glass. Three day wine event at Heinen’s downtown. 4/28-30

I can't show up to Easter dinner without at least a dozen #deviledeggs. Mix it up this holiday w/12 new ideas here: https://t.co/JyKPw1ReUR pic.twitter.com/l8PARwO7jD — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) April 14, 2017

You can listen to the whole segment with her below: