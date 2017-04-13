WATCH These Jimmy Fallon/Harry Styles SNL Promos

April 13, 2017 10:18 AM By Aly Tanner
Harry Styles is set to perform his solo tune “Sign of the Times” live for the first time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend.

Earlier this week, he joined host Jimmy Fallon for a set of promos for this weekend’s episode.

All three clips have a bit of a jazzy feel, with one having Jimmy and Harry trying steal the spotlight from each other, while another simply has them snapping to a jazzy tune.

The final clip also has the snapping, although Harry fails to keep a straight face and bursts out laughing.

Watch ’em below:

