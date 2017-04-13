Sergio Garcia Wants To Wear His Green Jacket At His Wedding

April 13, 2017 6:09 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Wedding planning might be one of the most awful things there is – especially when you don’t agree with your spouse on something.

Usually the arguments are over plating, decorations, or even food…not usually a Master’s jacket.  However, that’s the situation that Sergio Garcia found himself in recently.

Fresh off his Master’s win, he was asked if he was going to wear his jacket to his upcoming wedding this summer to Angela Akins, to which he responded that it was actually a possibility.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t seem like he had that much push  back from the future wife – Even Rory Mcllroy had his back.

Green does look good on him though.

