MTV Is Bringing Back ‘Fear Factor’

‘Fear Factor’ back!

The rebooted reality show, which first debuted on NBC back in 2001, will be hosted by Ludacris and return on MTV as of Tuesday, May 30th.

“I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of ‘Fear Factor’, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” Ludacris said. “This will be the first of many great projects together.”

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented ‘Fear Factor’, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” MTV’s president said.

The stunts in the new incarnation of ‘Fear Factor’ will apparently be more directed at today’s MTV audience, with challenges like couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging your cellphone.

NOT THE CELLPHONE!!! Could you do it?