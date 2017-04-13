Ludacris to Host New ‘Fear Factor’

By Robyn Collins

Fear Factor is getting a new face. MTV has ordered 12-episodes to be hosted and executive produced by Ludacris, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Instead of bees and snakes, Generation Z contestants will face their youthful fears, like couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging their personal electronic devices.

Each episode will feature eight contestants pairing up in four teams of two — think siblings, college rivalries, roommates, best friends, co-workers and exes — and facing off for a $50,000 cash prize.

Related: Ludacris Explained the Benefit of Vitamin D to Conan

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” MTV, VH1 and Logo president Chris McCarthy said. “We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation.”

Ludacris, who recently released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, shared,“I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember. This will be the first of many great projects together.”

The multi-faceted artist has also been busy doing press ahead of the April 14 debut of The Fate of the Furious, in which he reprises his role as Tej. He will have a voice in the animated feature Show Dogs. Fear Factor will be his largest TV commitment to date.