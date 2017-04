This morning, Aly drove by the Q where they had just finished putting up new #DefendTheLand signage ahead of the playoffs kicking off this weekend:

The Cavs are the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the Pacers on Saturday in round 1 of the playoffs.

If they win, they’ll play the winner of Toronto vs. Milwaukee in round 2.

Go Cavs! Defend The Land!