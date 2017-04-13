A Petition Has Been Launched To Split Khloe & Tristan

April 13, 2017 5:17 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Spring is in the air, which means NBA playoffs, and the first time the Cavs have ever gone into them defending the title.

To some, the whole thing isn’t about talent or ability, but almost all luck.  So they will do anything to keep the odds, and luck, in our favor.

Unfortunately for Khloe Kardashian, she is the poster for bad luck – at least for people she’s dating.  Just as James Harden, Lamar Odom, and Kris Humphries.

This has caused someone to create a petition to actually force them to break up, as they feel the Khloe curse has already made it’s way to CLE, by damaging the end of the season.

I guess don’t wash your lucky socks.

You can see the petition here, and sign if you really are superstitious.

